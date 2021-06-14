Power outage in Grand Rapids impacting SOS office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A power outage is causing issues at a Secretary of State branch in Grand Rapids.
The outage is for about 2,500 Consumers Energy customers, including the SOS branch on Plainfield Ave. That branch is currently unable to process transactions.
All scheduled appointments at the Plainfield location will be honored at the branches on 28th Street and Wyoming.
The cause of the power outage listed as an equipment failure. They estimate that power will be restored before 3:00 p.m.
