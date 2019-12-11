GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are working to clear the scene of a crash that brought down a power pole and caused several outages on the Northeast side of the city.
Dispatchers tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened at 1050 Fuller Ave. NE around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Consumer Energy Outage Map shows more than 1,300 customers are without power.
Consumers estimates power will be restored around 8:30 a.m.
No word on any injuries related to the incident. We will have more information as it becomes available.
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
