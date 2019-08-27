GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was Aug. 25, 1989 and a 13-year-old girl was walking to a Grand Rapids corner store for some candy when she saw a little girl walk out of an alley in hysterics.

"She was just crying and distraught, and I said 'Something doesn't look right,'" April Denson recalled.

Denson went over to help 7-year-old Courtney Coonrod, who had just been shoved out of a car where she had just been brutally sexually assaulted.

"I remember I just kept saying 'A man hurt me, a man hurt me, he took me and he hurt me,'" Coonrod said. "I didn't know. I was 7 years old; I didn't know what just happened to me."

THE REUNION

Coonrod was kidnapped from outside of her home on Houseman Avenue NE and raped in an alley on the southeast side of town. At the time, Coonrod's family did everything to shield others from knowing what happened to Courtney. Her own babysitter didn't know. Thirty years later Coonrod decided she was ready to share the story and thank the people who helped her through it. 13 ON YOUR SIDE helped Coonrod track down Denson, and the two reunited earlier this month.

"I recognized her smile. I know that's hard to say because I was 7," Coonrod said. "But, when you go through something like that and then someone comes there that is so nice to help. Something just gets ingrained in your mind."

Grand Rapids Public Library

Their memories of that day align identically with the exception of small details like whether Denson was on a bike or not.

"You would not let go of my hand until we got to the payphone and then you dialed 9-1-1, and I held onto the payphone," Coonrod told Denson.

"I pretty much stayed in the same spot and kept her with me until [police] arrived," Denson said. "That was a life moment. There are things that stick out in your life. That was one of them."

THE CRIME

Haley Potts Jr., was eventually convicted for the crime. The 18-year-old was from Muskegon, but he had been attending community college in Grand Rapids.

Coonrod had snuck out to play on her brother's scooter that afternoon when Potts slowed down next to her and told her to come get in the car. Coonrod started to run toward her house as Potts did a U-turn to circle back toward her. Coonrod recalls that she made it half way up the stairs before Potts got out and dragged her back down before throwing her in his car. Coonrod's step mother heard her screams from the back garden, but by the time she reached the front yard — Coonrod was gone. The police were at Coonrod's home when they heard dispatchers say a 7-year-old girl had been found near the old Sigsbee Elementary school.

Grand Rapids Police used DNA and a piece of mail found in the alley with Potts' name on it as key pieces of evidence. It was one of the first cases in Grand Rapids where DNA evidence assisted in putting a suspect behind bars.

Potts was in prison by the time he was sentenced for Coonrod's rape. He had already been sentenced to 25 to 75 years for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old Muskegon girl, and a 17th Circuit Court judge later sentenced him to the same time frame to be served simultaneously. Potts was released from prison in 2018.

FINDING CLOSURE

As an adult, Coonrod had not returned to the spot where she was kidnapped until a week ago.

"Being able to find April, being able to just live it and come down here again, it's just closure. I could never bring myself to do it," Coonrod said while standing outside the Houseman Avenue home.

"I wanted to thank all the people that helped me that day, because the people who help never get thanked enough."

Coonrod is now married and a mother to two boys.

"I've seen that you've grown from it and understand and know that this wasn't your fault," Denson said to Coonrod. "I think that's awesome, you're a walking miracle."

Coonrod attributes much of her ability to heal and overcome the trauma to the support she had from her family.

"Not everybody has that," Coonrod said. She is in the process of launching her own online support group.

For victims or survivors of sexual abuse in need, the YWCA offers immediate services. Click here to visit their website, or call their confidential help line at 616-454-9922.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.