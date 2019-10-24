GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a stabbing after an injured man showed up to a hospital early Thursday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, around 1 a.m. they received a call from Butterworth Hospital that a man arrived with a stab wound. He was taken into surgery and his condition at this time is not known.

Investigators believed the man was stabbed near the intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue.

Authorities did not reveal any suspect information, but did say the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

