Surprise ending caps off Grand Rapids teen's 300-mile charity ride

Keaton Davis and his family would not let a global pandemic keep him from his first Wish A Mile ride. The surprise came when he got back.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Keaton Davis has been cycling since he was old enough to get on a bike, and he's been waiting a long time to be a part of the Wish A Mile Tour.

The minimum wage for the 300-mile bike ride is 13, an age Keaton had finally reached when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the event. But after months of training for hours per day, Keaton's dad was not willing to accept that fate.

"He told me that we were going to figure out a way we could do it ourselves and that got me excited," Keaton said.

Jeff Davis knows how much this ride means to Keaton and he knows how much it means to the cause it supports, the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"I can’t even say enough about the awesome things that Make A Wish does for kids. Being able to experience the Wish A Mile ride last six years, and to see the joy that these families have from having that opportunity to just be normal, so to speak," he said.

Jeff wanted Keaton to be able to experience that too. So the family put together a route. The father-son duo pedaled from Mackinaw City to Boyne City on day one, Cadillac to Mount Pleasant on day two, and Pentwater to Grand Rapids on day three. They traveled roughly 305 miles.

"We also stopped at police departments along the way, thanking them and giving them like a box of cookies," Keaton said.

"They do so much to help and they don’t really get thanked for it because they kind of stop, fix it and then they go off along with their day."

When Keaton reached the last five miles of his journey, law enforcement got a chance to thank him for the kind gesture. Keaton's last stop was at the Kent County Sheriff's Office, and they had a surprise for him.

"We thought the least we could do for a 13-year-old is ride the last five miles of the 300 miles that he rode," said Deputy Shelby Humphries who was one of three deputies to join Keaton.

"Them escorting me was also awesome because they didn’t have to do that but they chose to," he said.

"As we were rolling in, his entire neighborhood had signs made up for him. They were all yelling 'Congratulations, Keaton! 300 miles!'" Humphries said.

"I actually just stayed in the back because I wanted to take it all in for him and just to be able to see the effort he put in all come to fruition and everyone supporting him there was really cool," Jeff said.

If you'd like to help Make A Wish in Keaton's honor, you can visit the donation page on their website.

