GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A parks millage approved by Grand Rapids voters back in 2013 is helping the city upgrade its parks, including Riverside Park, which is one of the largest in West Michigan.

There will be a community input meeting Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. That's happening at the Bandshell Shelter near the baseball fields off of 3 Mile Road.

If you can't make it to the meeting, you can also offer your input online. Click the link here to take a survey.

