GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Firefighters in Grand Rapids knocked down a house fire that broke out early Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at a house on Jennette Avenue NW between 10th and 11th streets.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Deputy Chief Ron Tennant said the home was occupied by two people. Tennant could not release any further information about their conditions.

Multiple fire departments from around the area were called to the area to fight the fire. Tennant said it was contained to one room and put out around 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. John Wittkowski with Grand Rapids Police said officers are on scene assisting the Grand Rapids Fire Department with road closures and area safety.

13 OYS

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as they become available.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Grand Rapids News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.