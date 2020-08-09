Police investigating a stabbing on Grand Rapids' NW side

It happened at a home on McReynolds, off Leonard Street NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight on the city's northwest side.

According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened around midnight at a home on McReynolds Avenue NW, off Leonard Street NW.

Police have arrested someone they believe is the suspect in the incident.

The victim is expected to be okay.

No other details on the incident were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

