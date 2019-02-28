GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Activists are calling for the firing of a western Michigan police officer whom they accuse of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran who is actually a U.S. citizen.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 photo, protesters interrupt a Grand Rapids City Commission meeting in Grand Rapids, Mich. Civil rights groups allege Grand Rapids police officials acted on racial profiling not fear of terrorism when they called federal immigration authorities on a former U.S. Marine who is Latino. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was arrested in November 2018 after setting a small fire inside Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and then standing on the rooftop helipad. He was later held for three days by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even though he was arrested with a U.S. passport. Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle said his department acted properly. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man.

Grand Rapids Lt. Curt VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez' November arrest at a local hospital, referring to him as "loco," or crazy. Interim police Chief David Kiddle says VanderKooi was reprimanded for "unprofessional language."

Dozens of people attended a city commission meeting Tuesday to express their displeasure with how Ramos-Gomez was treated. Miriam Aukerman, of the American Civil Liberties Union, says Ramos-Gomez was racially profiled.

Kiddle says he's using the case to review policies.

City Manager Mark Washington has issued a statement regarding the case involving Jilmar Ramos-Gomez.

City Manager statement:

My office has reviewed the recent events surrounding the incident involving Jilmar Ramos-Gomez.

In summary, I have found that our police department responded to reports of criminal activity at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital on November 21, 2018, in order to protect the health and safety of the hospital, patients and community. Based on our police department’s Internal Affairs investigation, the officers directly involved with the incident on that day performed their job by responding to the criminal threat according to policy. My concern is not about the officers involved in the response on the day of the incident but the way a senior command member of the department handled the matter after the officers’ initial response.

I have asked the Labor Relations Office of our Administrative Services Department to review the discipline related to the investigation to ensure the senior member of the command staff was properly held accountable for the Internal Affairs' sustained findings of his discourtesy based on unprofessional conduct. I also have asked the Labor Relations Office to work with Internal Affairs on other related matters to this incident involving the senior member of the command staff, Captain Curt VanderKooi. As a result of this action, Interim Chief David Kiddle has placed Captain VanderKooi on administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.

Secondly, Interim Chief Kiddle acknowledged in his comments at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting that our Police Department is conducting a review of departmental policies and protocols related to contacting federal authorities. This review affirms my commitment to safety over status and following impartial policing protocols. I will receive the outcome of that work in the coming weeks and will share it with the City Commission and community once it is completed by the Police Department.

