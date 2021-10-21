So far, the First Community AME Church and Grand Rapids African-American Health Institute has collected about 20 cases and gallons.

There's an effort in Grand Rapids to help the people in Benton Harbor, who can't drink their tap water because it's contaminated with lead.

"There's nothing like such a time as this to come together and collaborate," Rev. Dr. WIllie Gholston says.

The Senior Pastor at First Community AME Church in Grand Rapids is leading the charge to get safe botted water from here to Benton Harbor. The water collection drive started last week, and they've collected about 20 cases and gallons so far.



"There's a crisis that's affecting all populations, but especially Brown and Black communities, and we can't afford to wait any longer," Rev. Dr. Gholston says.

Anyone interested in donating a case of bottled water or a gallon of water can visit First Community AME Church, 500 James Ave. SE, between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M. during the work week or call (616) 459-0151 to set up an appointment.

The church is teaming up with the Grand Rapids African-American Health Institute, and drop-offs can be made there at 500 Lafayette Ave. NE between 9 A.M. and 5 P.M. Monday through Friday.

"There's never enough (water)," Rev. Dr. Gholston says. "Granted, we don't know how long this crisis is going to last, and we don't want any body to be in need."

The GRAAHI is teaming up as an advocate for everyone's well-being, and Director of Operations Mikisha Plesco says it's more than just having a drink of water.



"It absolutely affects your health," she says. "It affects how you're going to live moving forward on going to school, being able to take care of your little ones if you do have little ones at home, and also the elderly population."

It's an effort they hope reaches under-served communities in particular.

"They are being hit harder, because of some of the other disparities that are occurring," Plesco says. " But what I do know, according to Benton Harbor, there is a lot of community support, community leaders, churches, and the state and city agencies have been helping to make that difference on not just for the immediate need, but also for future needs."

Rev. Dr. Gholston says after their first drop-off Nov. 1, they plan to continue the water collection drive through the month of November.

"Let's just continue to all have open hands as we reach out and care for others in this time of crisis," he says. "It's good to know you're not in this thing alone."

The two organizations are also taking monetary donations to buy water. To make a donation to the church's Cash App, search '$FCAME' and note that your donation is for the water collection drive.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.