GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is holding a series of park events to encourage the community to get together for safe fun.

Storytime at Joe Taylor Park on two Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. The evening event includes storytime from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Basketball registration starts at 6 p.m. each day. The City is hosting Storytime at Joe Taylor Park, 1038 Bemis St. SE, in partnership with Baxter Neighborhood Association, Country Fresh, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Grand Rapids Urban League and Read GR.

Hip hop aerobics at Joe Taylor Park on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. The fun goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It’s a drop-in activity, so there’s no registration.

Rap Battle at Joe Taylor Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. This musical event features a workshop and the battle. The Rap Battle event is in partnership with HipHop Coalition and Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation.

Back to School Community Family Picnic Aug. 17 at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE, following the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute’s Rhythm Run. The picnic-style event – in partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools, Baxter Neighborhood Association, ReadGR, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Grand Rapids Urban League – is set from noon to 4 p.m.

Back-to-School Relaxer Event Sept. 7 at Joe Taylor Park. The event – in partnership with the Baxter Neighborhood Association, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Grand Rapids Public Schools, ReadGR and Grand Rapids Urban League – is tentatively planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Activities include a movie (9 to 11 p.m. – tentative), food and games.

Neighborhood disc golf disco in late August at Highland Park, 700 College Ave. NE. Details are being finalized – stay tuned.

You can read more on the city's website.

