GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids human rights ordinance gives people of all races, creeds and colors additional protection against discrimination.

The City Commission unanimously passed the ordinance Tuesday night.

“This human right ordinance is going to improve our community,” Wesley Watson told the commissioners before the vote.

In addition to already banned discrimination in housing, employment and opportunity, the new ordinance also prohibits what supporters call “bias crime reporting.” Now, calling the police to report someone in a protected class is committing a crime when what they are doing is legal and a civil right.

"The bias crime reporting prohibition makes it a civil infraction to knowingly or recklessly report an individual who is a member of a protected class without reasonable suspicion of criminal activity," explained Assistant to the City Manager Stacy Stout.

“It is something Grand Rapids has been waiting for for a long time,” said Grand Rapids resident Theodis Bates. “Should have been here a long time ago."

City leaders say it will take some time to “put all of the pieces into place” and educate the public. The new ordinance won’t take effect until Dec. 1, 2019.

Violators could be fined up to $500.

“This ordinance is not a solution to all of the problems the city is facing,” said Linc Up Executive Director Jeremy DeRoo. “But it is a step in the right direction.”

Grand Rapids Police said they don't want the ordinance to be a deterrent from people reporting crimes, but it aims to cut down on the calls police receive for things that are not "criminal in nature."

