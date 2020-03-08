Pastor at Calvary Church in Grand Rapids tests positive for COVID-19

The church is making some changes for the next two weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The senior pastor of a Grand Rapids megachurch has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email sent to church members and the Sunday morning live stream, Senior Pastor Jim Samra starting experiencing flu-like symptoms this week and he was tested on Wednesday, July 29.

Samra didn't preach Sunday morning, and his results came in later in the day, the email said. Calvary Church said he has been quarantined since Tuesday.

The church located at 707 E Beltline Ave., like many in West Michigan, has been holding in-person gatherings and streaming services. However, Calvary said in light of the positive case they will be taking steps to limit interaction between staff and congregants through Aug. 16.

"These changes are beneficial because of Jim’s interactions with staff and many in the congregation throughout the past two weeks," the email said.

During the two weeks, all staff will work remotely, ministry will be conducted virtually and meetings with non-staff will not take place at the church building.

Calvary said they are considering what changes will be made to their in-person meetings on Aug. 9 and 16.

