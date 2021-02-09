Grand Rapids performing arts groups announce updated entry requirements for upcoming season

The Grand Rapids Ballet, Grand Rapids Symphony and Opera Grand Rapids have updated their guidelines for the upcoming performance season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Ballet, Grand Rapids Symphony and Opera Grand Rapids have announced updated health and safety protocols for the upcoming season at the DeVos Performance Hall.

Masks will be required for all guests while attending events. In addition, guests will also be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test, along with a matching photo ID, outside of the venue prior to entering each event.

Updated policies and attendance requirements are as follows:

• Audience members 12 years of age or older will be required to show proof of fully vaccinated status. The last dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days before concert admission.

• In the absence of such proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of concert attendance is required.

• Masks covering mouth and nose are required for all audience members (of all ages) while on the premises and during performances.

• The DeVos Performance Hall doors will open two hours before the start of events to allow ample time for vaccine, test and security checkpoints, as well as will call and ticketing.

In a statement from Jessica Meldrum, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Ballet, she says the safety of staff, patrons and the community is their top priority.

"The health and safety of our staff, patrons, and community remain our highest priority. In an effort to create the safest environment possible while attending our performances, proof of fully vaccinated status or a negative COVID test result taken within 48 hours of performance will be required. Additionally, guests will be required to wear a mask while in attendance. Our leaders continue monitoring the COVID environment and will update policies, if necessary, adhering to the appropriate procedures as required by local health departments."

Protocols and guidelines may vary depending on the individual performances. The organization says it will continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic and change policies as they see fit.

Broadway Grand Rapids will announce its health and safety policies at a later date. Protocols for audience members attending Broadway Grand Rapids performances will be determined by each separate touring show in collaboration with local and state health authorities.

For a complete list of upcoming events at DeVos Performance Hall, please visit DeVosPerformanceHall.com.

