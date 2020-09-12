GRPD investigating several break-ins at phone stores Wednesday morning

Police in Grand Rapids believe the four break-ins and one attempted break-in are related.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating several break-ins at phone stores early Wednesday morning.

At 2:40 a.m., officers responded to Genius Phone Repair, located on Celebration Dr. NE, after the alarm went off. There was evidence of a break in, including a shattered front door. It's not clear yet what, if anything, was taken.

Then, at 2:53 a.m., another alarm at the Boost Mobile located in the 1600 block of Leonard NW went off, alerting authorities. Police said the suspects in this incident were younger men who arrived in a small SUV. Again, it was not clear what, if anything, was taken from the store.

At 3:08 a.m., another Boost Mobile's alarm alerted to authorities of a break-in. This was at the store in the 800 block of Leonard NW. Officers discovered the front door's glass was broken, but that no entry was made.

At 3:09 a.m., officers were also called to a Boost Mobile on Bridge Street NW on an alarm. The officers tried to stop a vehicle believed to be involved, but all the occupants fled the area. A K-9 track to locate them was unsuccessful.

Finally, at 3:28 a.m., officers were in the area of a Metro PCS stores in the 1200 block of W Fulton when they saw three people who seemed to be "casing" the store. The three teens fled the area and headed north. A short time later, police said they attempted to carjack a blue van in the area of Garfield and Fulton, but ran off. A K-9 track in the area was also unsuccessful.

GRPD said in a press release investigators believe all the incidents Wednesday morning are related and they're working to gather more information and evidence.

Any tips or information can be directed to the GRPD at 616-456-3380 (or sent via our Facebook Messenger) or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

