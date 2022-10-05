Grand Rapids planning for $28 million in street, sidewalk repair

Through the Vital Streets millage passed in 2014, the city has completed reconstruction on 543 miles of streets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is planning to improve streets and sidewalks across the city with a $28 million budget in 2023.

During a recent City Commission meeting, the Vital Streets Oversight Commission presented an update on the Vital Streets program and what street and sidewalk projects are planned for the fiscal year 2023 (FY2023).

Through the Vital Streets millage passed in 2014, the city has completed reconstruction on 543 miles of streets so far.

This year, the City plans to work on an additional 29 miles. Grand Rapids also plans to dedicate a total of $1.8 million for multiple sidewalk repair and construction projects.

The Vital Streets projects have made necessary repairs for drivers, but also pedestrians and bicyclists. Since last year the city has added 3.4 miles of bicycle facilities and nearly 7 miles of new bicycle trails. More improvements are still to come, according to the city.

Below is a list of 2022-2023 road construction projects but the dates have not yet been announced:

Rotomill/resurfacing (* may include Lead Water Service Replacement)

29th Street – Breton to East City Limits (2022)

9th Street NW – Fremont to Alpine* (2023)

12th Street NW – Tamarack to Alpine*

Alto Avenue SE – Worden to Franklin*

Ball Avenue – Leonard to Knapp (2023)

Ball Avenue – Michigan to Plymouth (2023)

Ballard Street SE – Kalamazoo to Giddings*

Beechwood Street – Plainfield to Diamond

Benjamin Avenue NE – Elmdale to Parkway

Benjamin Avenue SE – Hope to Fulton*

Beulah Street SE – Lafayette to Madison*

Botsford Place NE – 3 Mile to Wolverine

Brookfield Avenue NE – Lamberton to Kendalwood

Butterworth Street – O’Brien to Marion (2023)

Calvin Avenue SE – Hall to Franklin*

Capen Street NE – Eastern to Houseman

Coit Avenue NE – Bradford to Matilda*

Collindale Avenue – Lake Michigan to Leonard (2022)

Country Club Drive NE – Sweet to Westlane and Westlane Drive NE – Washtenaw to Country Club

Courtney Street NW – Valley to Garfield*

Crescent Street NE – Grand to Fuller* (2023)

Crescent Street NE – Lafayette to Grand

Cranbrook Street – Perkins Street to East end

Crescent Avenue NE – Lafayette to Grand

Dale Street – Monroe to Center and Coit to Plainfield

Dawson Avenue – Knapp to Calgary and South end to Aberdeen

Division Avenue - Quigley to Cottage Grove

Eastern Avenue – 400’ South of 44th to 28th (2023)

Edgewood Avenue SE – Ridgecroft to Burton

Effie Place NE – Jessie to North End

Emerald Avenue NE – Flat to Arbor

Francis Avenue SE – Burton to Crofton*

Fremont Avenue NW – Myrtle to Webster*

Fuller Avenue NE – Knapp to 3 Mile (2023)

Garfield Avenue NW – Walker to 12th*

Gold Avenue – Butterworth to Fulton*

Grand Avenue NE – Flat to Lydia*

Grand Avenue NE – Frontage to Flat* (2023)

Griggs Street SE – Kalamazoo to Giddings*

Hall Street SE – Sylvan to Plymouth

Harlan Avenue NE – Frontage to Flat* (2023)

Hollister Avenue SE – Wealthy to Fairmount

Innes Street NE – Diamond to Fuller

Kendalwood Street NE – Coit to East end

Kendalwood Street NE – Waterford to Kensboro

Kensboro Avenue NE – Plainfield to Stokes

Kentridge Drive – 44th to Kendall

Kentwood Street NE – Oakwood to Plainfield*

Leffingwell Avenue NE – South of Leonard to Leonard

Linden Avenue SE – Griggs to Dickinson*

Lyon Street – Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue

Merrifield Street SE – Blaine to Nelson

Mulford Drive SE – Ridgemoor to Woodcliff

Orville Street SE – Kalamazoo to Giddings*

Powers Avenue NW – Webster to Richmond*

Race Street – Diamond to Fuller

Raybrook Avenue SE – Claystone to South End

Raybrook Avenue SE – Claystone to Burton

Silver Street SE – Orville to Boston

Stilesgate Court – Stilesgate to North End

Thelma Avenue SE – Burton to Ardmore

Turner Avenue NW – 6th to US131 SB On-Ramp and US131 SB Off-Ramp to Richmond

Union Avenue NE – Lyon to Crescent

Union Avenue SE – Worden to Franklin*

Walnut Street NE – Benjamin to Carlton

Wealthy Street SW – 300’ West of Front to Grand River

Webster Street – West End to Fremont*

Wilbert Avenue NE – Oakwood to Plainfield*

Other road projects

Burton Street Alley – Marshall Alley to Marshall and Marshall Avenue Alley – Merritt to Burton (Reconstruction)

Cesar S. Chevaz Avenue – Beacon to Franklin (water main, sewer separation, reconstruction)

College Avenue – Leonard Street to Sweet Street (water main, reconstruction)

Chestnut Street SW – 570 feet west of Godfrey to Godfrey (sewer separation, reconstruction) (2023)

Eastern Avenue SE – Burton to Ardmore (water main, reconstruction) (2023)

Emerald Avenue NE – Leonard to Sweet (water main, reconstruction)

Fuller Avenue – Adams to Alexander (water main, reconstruction)

Fuller Avenue – Kalamazoo to Adams (water main, rotomill/resurfacing) (2023)

Garfield Avenue – Fulton to Bridge, Veto Street – Valley to Garfield and California Street – Valley to Garfield (water main, reconstruction)

Giddings Avenue SE – Burton Street to Boston Street (water main, reconstruction)

Houseman Avenue – Leonard to Spencer (water main, reconstruction)

Jackson Street – Valley Avenue to Garfield Avenue and Lane Avenue to Jackson Place (water main, sanitary sewer, reconstruction)

Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE – East Beltline to 28th Street (water main, reconstruction)

Market Avenue – Wealthy to Fulton and Fulton Street – Grand River to Market (sanitary sewer, reconstruction)

Milton Street SE – Carlton to Norwood (reconstruction, lead water service replacement) (2023)

Norwich Avenue SW – Curve to Hayden (sewer separation, water main, reconstruction, resurfacing)

Ottawa Avenue NE – Hastings to Newberry (water main, reconstruction/resurfacing)

Ottawa Avenue/Monroe Avenue/Coldbrook Street Intersection (water main, reconstruction) (2023)

Oxford Street SW – Norwich to Godfrey (sewer separation, reconstruction) (2023)

Page Street NE – West end to Carmen; Lister Court NE – West end to Plainfield; Plainfield Avenue NE – Leonard to Grove and Carrier Street NE – Plainfield to Lafayette (water main, reconstruction/resurfacing)

Prospect Avenue – Burton to Griggs and Garden to Highland (water main, reconstruction)

Richards Avenue – Fulton to Sibley (water main, reconstruction)

Robinson Road – Lake to Plymouth (water main, reconstruction/rotomill/resurfacing) (2023)

State Street – Lafayette to Madison/Cherry (water main, reconstruction) (2023)

Straight Avenue – Wealthy to Emperor and Wealthy Street - Straight to Grand River (water main, reconstruction/resurfacing)

Valley Avenue NW – Fourth to Walker (water main, reconstruction)

Preventative Maintenance of Bridges:

Division Avenue

Alpine Avenue

College Avenue

Leffingwell Avenue

Public Works Department resurfacing projects:

2nd NW from Valley to Garfield

Aberdeen NE from Ball to Fuller

Adams SE from Allerton to Calvin

Adams SE from Plymouth to Gladstone

Alexander SE from Eastern to Union

Arlington NE from Fuller to Diamond

Bates SE from Benjamin to Fuller

Benjamin SE from Adams to Hall

Blyth NW from Richmond to Ducoma

Botsford NE from Wright to Wolverine

Bradford NE from Service to Ball

Cedar NE from Ball to Benjamin

Clancy NE from railroad tracks to Fairbanks

College NE from 4 Mile to North Park

Comstock NE from Oakwood to Union

Cora NW from Valley to Van Buren

Cottage Grove SE from College to Madison

Covell NW from Richmond to Leonard

Doroll NE from Doroll to Fuller

Ecklund NE from east dead end to Fuller

Elkhart NE from east dead end to Fuller

Elmdale NE from Coit to Briggs

Emerson NW from Webster to Richmond

Front NW from Myrtle to Webster

Front NW from Webster to Leonard

Garfield NW from 2nd to Bridge

Giddings SE from Wealthy to Thomas

Grand NE from Michigan to Lyon

Hillmount NW from Walker to Derby

Kentview NE from West Kentview to East Kentview

Lafayette SE from Pleasant to Sycamore

Lafayette SE from Brown to Burton

Lane NW from 4th to 2nd

Lane SW from Fulton to Butterworth

Maridel Place SW from Butterworth to Park

Mayfield NE from Lyon to Fulton

Milford NW from west dead end to Covell

Norfolk SE from Woodlawn to Rosemont

North Park NE from Eastern to Coit

Northwood NE from Plainfield to 3 Mile

Paris NE from Elmdale to North Park

Parkhurst NW from Milford to Leonard

Perkins NE from Knapp to Leonard

Phillips SW from Stevens to Hall

Pleasant SW from Oakland to Grandville

Richard Terrace SE from Wealthy to Lake Dr.

Ridgcroft SE from south dead end to Alger

Riverside NE from Boltwood to Cheshire

Riverside NE from Russwood to Sligh

Sligh NE from Union to Coit

Spencer NE from Diamond to Portland

Union SE from Hoyt to Alger

Watson SW from Front to Winter

Webster NW from Scribner to Front

West Kentview NE from south dead end to Kentview

Sidewalk Repair

The repair and replacement of sidewalks throughout Grand Rapids neighborhoods are an important part of the Vital Streets program. This summer, City inspectors will be in each neighborhood marking out the sidewalks to be replaced. Properties that have sidewalk repairs in sections that cross through their driveways will get 48-hour notice posted to their property informing of them of the upcoming work and expected duration the driveway will be unavailable. The duration of work in front of any home will average one week, which includes removal, forming of sidewalks, pouring of concrete and restoration of lawns.

Systematic sidewalk work will take place in the following areas:

First Ward – Sidewalk repairs are taking place in the general area bounded by Walker Ave NW, Leonard St NW, Alpine Ave NW and Richmond St NW thru the end of June.

Second Ward – Sidewalk repairs will be done within the general area bounded by Fuller Ave NE, Michigan St NE, Leonard St NE, and I-96. Work is scheduled for September through November.

Third Ward – Sidewalk repairs will be done within the general area bounded by Eastern Ave SE, Hall St SE, Giddings Ave SE and Franklin St SE. Work is scheduled for July through August.

You can stay up to date on the city's Vital Streets projects here or by calling 311 or 616.456.3000.

