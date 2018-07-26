GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department on Saturday will be recognized with an elite accreditation considered the “gold standard’’ for law enforcement.

“It’s a proud moment for the department and a proud moment for the community,'' Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky said. “It’s really the gold standard of law enforcement.’’

The Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies plans to add the Grand Rapids Police Department to its list of accredited police agencies. Eight law enforcement agencies in Michigan currently have the ranking, including the city of Wyoming. Grand Rapids will become the largest.

Rahinsky said it is especially gratifying to have the recognition ceremony in Grand Rapids, the host city for CALEA’s annual convention. About 800 law enforcement officials are in town for the event.

“It’s an honor to be the host city, which goes to the fact we are a destination city,’’ Rahinsky said.

To receive CALEA accreditation, Grand Rapids police had to meet hundreds of standards covering everything from the use of deadly force to community relations.

“Generally speaking, the accreditation process takes about three years; we went though it in half that time, which just shows where our starting place was,’’ Rahinsky said. “We are the largest accredited agency in the state of Michigan and one of only a handful of accredited agencies.’’

Of about 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S., only about 4 percent have CALEA accreditation, which is good for three years.

"The Grand Rapids Police Department is doing it right; we've prioritized the right things,'' Rahinsky said. "Our officers are working hard and relentlessly on building relationships built on trust.''

