Grand Rapids is looking for your help to select a new police chief

Grand Rapids residents can ask candidates questions during the Jan. 19 forum. They will then be able to complete a survey sharing their opinions of the candidates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public will get an opportunity to see candidates who want to become the next police chief in Grand Rapids.

The candidates are expected to give brief remarks and answer questions from community members. Questions can be asked in-person, over a chat feature on the city's livestreams or by submitting a question by Jan. 17 on this website.

“While it is ultimately my responsibility to hire a chief of police, residents will continue to have a voice in the process of selecting our next chief,” said City Manager Mark Washington in a release. “Public safety and resident engagement is essential for a thriving community, and the next chief will be fundamentally responsible for carrying out the vision articulated in the city’s and department’s strategic plans.”

After the forum, residents will be able to participate in an online survey about the candidates. This survey will be available immediately after the forum and will close Jan. 26.

Candidates will be announced in the coming week.

In August, Chief Eric Payne announced his retirement after more than 30 years with the department and 2 1/2 years as the city's top cop. Grand Rapids says 35 law enforcement professionals expressed interest in the job.

The forum will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19 in City Commission chambers. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the city's Facebook and YouTube pages.

