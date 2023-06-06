GRPD continuing efforts for drones, holds community discussion

On Tuesday night, the City of Grand Rapids and GRPD held a public forum on the future of drone use if approved and answered questions from community members.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the Grand Rapids Police Department continues to advocate for drone use, the public remains divided.

"The idea was that we would get six drones, and we would also have to go get two drone pilots. We have two drone pilots with us here tonight," said Chief Winstrom during a community meeting Tuesday night.

Some are still concerned about the department using them for surveillance purposes.

The chief, however, cleared any misconceptions.

"We're using it for mission specific incidents," said Chief Winstrom. "I think that should bring comfort. And I think, you know, it's going to take time, I've been trying to build trust here since day one. And it's it's not an overnight process."

The department said the drone fleet would be used in a multitude of scenarios, including:

Certain large-scale events

Mass shootings/mass casualty scenarios

Natural disasters

Water rescues

Similar emergencies requiring thermal imaging

Crash and crime scene reconstruction

According to Winstrom, it would take about $100,000 dollars to start the program, and another $20,000 per year for maintenance and other costs.

Brandon Davis is the director of oversight and public accountability for the city. His office oversees the city's surveillance and administrative policies.

"This policy has specific language in it to help to ensure that the use of this technology is equitable," said Davis. "And further, to work against discrimination and disparities that may exist. We know that any type of use of any type of technology, there can be disparities, that the role of our office, among other things, is to audit that to look and see whether there are disparities."

The department will still need to present an official request to the fiscal committee and it will then need to be approved by the City Commission.

