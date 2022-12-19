Grand Rapids Police Department names new Deputy Chief

Captain Joseph Trigg has been selected as the new Deputy Chief after Scott Rifenberg announced his retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced a change in leadership beginning in the new year.

Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg is set to retire on Jan. 9 after 27 years of service with the department.

Deputy Chief Rifenberg joined GRPD in 1996 and has worked as a patrol officer, a road sergeant, a watch commander and as captain of the Central neighborhood service area.

“We are so grateful for DC Rifenberg’s leadership, wisdom, expertise, and dedication to the Grand Rapids community and the profession of law enforcement,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “He has been a tremendous asset to the department, and we wish him all the best in his next endeavor as Police Chief for the City of Cheboygan.”

Replacing Deputy Chief Rifenberg as the incoming Deputy Chief will be Captain Joseph Trigg, who has served with GRPD since 2001. He has served as a patrol officer, Community Policing Specialist, overseeing the Internal Affairs Unit and commander of the South neighborhood service area.

“While we will miss DC Rifenberg greatly, I am very excited about the experience, knowledge, drive, and integrity that Captain Trigg brings to the deputy chief role,” Winstrom continued. “I have no doubt he will be successful in working with me and Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers to make GRPD the gold standard in law enforcement.”

Captain Trigg will start his new role as Deputy Chief on Jan. 10, 2023.

