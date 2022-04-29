The incident, forensic and use of force reports were released, as well as about an hour of audio recordings between police and first responders.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Through a Freedom of Information Act request, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained about an hour of audio recordings between police and first responders, as well as reports filed about the Grand Rapids Police Department officer-involved shooting on April 4, 2022.

These records detail new information about the day Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by Officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop. He can be heard on dispatch recordings from just after 8 a.m. on that day.

"1915, I've been involving in a shooting," he says. "Help would be great."



The longest document released Friday is the incident report. 21 officers, three witnesses and 15 other people are recorded in it, detailing the morning's events.

When backup arrived at the scene, the passenger in Lyoya's car was put in a squad car. One officer says the passenger kept asking if Lyoya was okay. After that, police started CPR, and first responders took over when they arrived.

Multiple officers noted in the incident report that there were no signs of life from Lyoya at the scene.

As detectives started their investigation, Schurr was taken back to police headquarters. The forensic report detailed what he had with him after the shooting, like the empty taser holster and his gun. Photos were taken of Schurr, his equipment and his gun, as well as DNA samples.



The use of force report claimed that Lyoya had a weapon, but not what that weapon was or how it was used. The report also redacted Schurr's narrative of the shooting and the reason he used force.

On the report, Schurr marked that he had hit, kicked and tackled Lyoya, as well as fired his taser and gun.

The incident report shows that police were on the scene for nearly six hours. It also detailed that while the passenger was unarmed, he was taken to police headquarters for questioning, given a breathalyzer test and then released.

