Police say two people were shot; no suspects in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early this morning.

Police say they received multiple calls about a shooting at 3930 Stahl Dr. SE near the Fairfield Inn, not far from several other businesses along 28th St. SE.

Shortly after, two people arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe the victims were involved in the shooting on Stahl Dr. SE.

At this time, GRPD do not know what led to the shooting and do not have a suspect in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story is currently developing. Stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE on-air and online for the latest.

