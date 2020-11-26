Grand Rapids Police investigating a shooting on city's NE side

It happened at the U Save Mart gas station on the corner of Fuller Avenue NE and Leonard Street NE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating a possible shooting on the city's northeast side.

Officers were called to the U Save Mart gas station at the corner of Fuller Avenue NE and Leonard Street NE just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to our crew on scene, several shell casings were found in the gas station's parking lot and in the street.

Police taped off the gas station property and shut down the intersection at Fuller and Leonard.

It's not yet clear what led up to the incident or if anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

