GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say it doesn't appear any items were stolen in the latest break-in at a cell phone store in Grand Rapids.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side the break-in happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the Metro PCS store on Franklin St. SE on the city's southeast side.

Investigators say the glass front door had been smashed, but nothing appears to have been stolen.

There have been several early morning break-ins across the Grand Rapids area over the last few months. Cell phone stores and auto shops have been common targets.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

