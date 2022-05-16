Grand Rapids Police investigating shooting in area of 28th Street and East Beltline SE

Authorities on the scene said that Chick-Fil-A and Krispy Kreme are closed for the time being while authorities work the scene in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a suspect opened fire at a parked vehicle in the area East Beltine SE near the intersection of 28th Street Monday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says around 3:20 p.m., officers were called to investigate multiple shots fired in the 2700 block of East Beltine SE.

Police said they received reports that a vehicle was parked there when the suspect pulled up and started firing at the people inside the parked vehicle.

One person, an adult, is expected to be OK, police said.

Several vehicles were struck with gunfire but no one else has been reported hurt at this time.

Authorities on the scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Chick-Fil-A and Krispy Kreme are closed for the time being while they investigate.

You're asked to avoid the area of 28th Street and E. Beltline Avenue as authorities continue their work.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 / www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.