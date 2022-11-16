Grand Rapids Police K9 stabbed in line of duty released from animal hospital

Grand Rapids Police said "Eli" the K9 officer who was stabbed as he was confronting a suspect is "in good spirits" and will be recovering at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police K9 officer who was stabbed eight times during a confrontation with a suspect earlier this week was released from the animal hospital Wednesday afternoon.

GRPD told 13 ON YOUR SIDE "Eli," a Belgian Malinois, is in good spirits and is headed home. He's been with the force for four years.

Eli lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries after police said he went after a suspect in a weekend standoff situation. He had at least one surgery and blood transfusions.

Grand Rapids Police said officers sent in Eli when they couldn't make direct communication with the suspect and tear gas didn't flush him out.

“It’s a difficult decision to send in a K9 knowing that harm may come to the dog, but when you have an armed suspect that is showing no signs of surrender, it can rapidly escalate into a use of deadly force,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said.

“Choosing to use a police K9 is a less lethal way to gain control and bring a stand-off to a peaceful end. Eli is recovering, and we are hopeful he will soon be able to leave the hospital and continue to heal at home.”

The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree earlier this month was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges.

Terry Junior Warren, 24, is facing multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.

These charges stem from a weekend standoff that began as officers were pursuing a suspect accused of an assault.

Eli made contact with the suspect right away, who began stabbing him with a kitchen knife, police said. That was when officers were able to place him in custody.

Chief Winstrom said those who worked closest to Eli think he will want to return to work, and they would be happy to have him. However, if Eli suffers from PTSD or other issues from the injury, he will retire.

"Whether or not Eli comes back to the police department to work," said Winstrom. "I'm just elated that he'll be able to go home to the handler's family and make a recovery, and at least go back and be able to be a dog, even if it's a retired police dog."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.