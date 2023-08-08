Grand Rapids Police needs your help ID'ing person of interest in assault

Grand Rapids detectives want to talk to a man who may know something about an assault that sent the victim to the hospital with serious injuries last month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are hoping you recognize a man who may have information that could help them solve an assault case that sent the victim to the hospital.

GRPD said on July 27, someone assaulted a victim in the 900 block of Michigan St. NE. That person suffered serious injuries.

Now, authorities are hoping you can help identify a person of interest in the case.

GRPD said the person of interest was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you know this individual or have information that could lead to his identification, GRPD is asking for your help. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.