Grand Rapids police officer picks up delivery route with Meals on Wheels

Officer Kaitlin Bernardo looks at it as an extension of her own role in the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The phrase "serve and protect" is often attributed to police. When it comes to serving the community, one Grand Rapids Police officer goes above and beyond.

Officer Kaitlin Bernardo starts her day just like any other, packing up her police cruiser. But just like every other Wednesday recently, she's not on official police duty Wednesday.

She's delivering food.

"I've known of Meals on Wheels pretty much my whole life," says Bernardo. "This is my second month."

Meals on Wheels delivers food to senior citizens who maybe can't get it themselves. Bernardo looks at as an extension of her own role in the Grand Rapids Police Department's Community Engagement Unit.

"It just really brings me into people's lives where I can help them in a different way," she says.

Delivering meals to 18 homes on this run, her recipients are grateful for more than just the meals.

"It's nice to have somebody to talk to because I only have my dog to talk to and she doesn't answer me back," laughs Rosemary Crowe, a regular on Bernardo's route.

The first time Bernardo delivered to Larry Law's house, he was a little confused why an officer showed up at their door.

"What did I do? I haven't been out of the house except to go to the hospital or the store!" Law remembers thinking.

But now, he couldn't imagine it any other way.

"I'm glad its her, we get along so good," says Law.

Even though the uniform and cruiser can cause apprehension for some, it's as an officer that Bernardo is proud to make the deliveries.

"That's the main part of our job, right?" says Bernardo. "To talk to people, help people with problems."

If you think you are eligible for Meals on Wheels and would like to sign up for deliveries, click here.

