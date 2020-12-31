Grand Rapids prepares for the return of ArtPrize in 2021

ArtPrize announced Thursday that it will return to Grand Rapids from Sept. 16 – Oct. 3, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 2020 is almost over, and ArtPrize has an exciting announcement for the new year: ArtPrize is back.

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the famous art competition is expected to return in 2021. ArtPrize announced Thursday that it will return to Grand Rapids from Sept. 16 – Oct. 3.

“We can’t thank you enough for your patience, support and understanding as we all navigated through an unexpected and challenging year,” a release reads. “We missed hosting visitors and celebrating thousands of artists, venues and creatives that breathe life into this vibrant event and competition.”

Artist and venue registration dates are coming soon, along with details on $450,000 in grants and prizes.

“We look forward with anticipation into the New Year and the opportunity to work with our community to create the best ArtPrize yet—one that will inspire hope and excitement in Grand Rapids and beyond, bringing us together in new ways, celebrating artists and art lovers, and fostering a sense of openness and healing,” the release reads.

