In the last three weeks, about 250 flags have been ordered. Typically, the center sells about five to 10 in a week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pride Center says it's seeing a peak in support this LGBTQ Pride Month, as high demand for their flags available for purchase clears their shelves.

Now, pride flags are back in stock.

"It's so amazing to see so many people order flags," Administrative Assistant Josh Heath says. "Within the last three weeks, we've gotten 250 flag orders which is a lot more than the five to 10 we get a week."

Heath says it's not just people in the LGBTQ community showing their pride, but others too.

"I've gotten calls from parents who've found out their child has come out within the past few weeks and instantly they called and wanted to show their support," he says. "It's just like a really warm sentiment."

Heath says some businesses are jumping in with both flag orders and specials to give back during Pride month.

"They want to do more than just show support," he says. "They want to make monetary donations after coming through with the proceeds at the end of the month."

And it comes after a long year of challenges for the center.

"For us especially, our Pride Fest is our biggest fundraiser of the year and to cancel it last year it really hit us hard," Heath says. "And we had to kind of step back in terms of services we provide."

That's why selling as many flags as possible is important to continue the healthcare and supportive resources for those in need.

"We're usually a revolving door so to speak," he says. "We're here for everyone."

The Grand Rapids Pride Center kicks off its virtual celebration of Pride Month this Sunday.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.