Grand Rapids private investigator offering 'background checks for dates'

Ed Kolakowski spent over 25 years in law enforcement, and he's using those skills to help people know exactly who they're dating.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ed Kolakowski Is putting his experience of over 25 years in law enforcement to use as a Grand Rapids Private Investigator.

"I retired from the Kent County Sheriff's Department in 2001," said Kolakowski. "And my wife and I were talking about how we can make a difference in the community and decided to open up shield private investigations."

While performing background checks for businesses are not uncommon for a private investigator, Kolakowski is offering a different kind of background check...

For your dates.

"I think that before you get involved in a relationship, and you sit down and and tie the knot and get your finances with each other and buy a house together, and then after that's all done, then you find out the true colors of who this person isn't that they weren't the person that they said that they were," said Kolakowski.

With dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge becoming more common, Kolakowski says he wants to help people take a more proactive approach when it comes to dating, knowing who you're going out with before it's too late.

"A lot of the cases that I work with are women that are involved in domestic abuse relationships and come to find out they did meet their significant other on on some sort of a dating app," said Kolakowski.

Some of his previous background checks, he said, show just how important it is to know who you're talking to.

"There had been some that were registered on the sex offender list," said Kolakowski. "And the name that they had given on Facebook or on on some of these dating sites was not the person that I actually found, who in fact, was on the sex offender list."

A background check runs around $250. The private investigator hopes he can make a difference helping those in the dating game.

"It's all about safety," said Kolakowski. "We do it we do safety every single day we get inside our car, we put our seatbelts on, we walked on the road, we walk on the sidewalk, we we watch traffic lights, if it's red, we stop. This is no different. We shouldn't stop with finding a significant other, especially someone that you are going to be housed with for the rest of your life."

