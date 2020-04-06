Grand Rapids Public Library announces reopening plan

GRPL plans to reopen and begin Phase I on June 8.

The Grand Rapids Public Library announced Thursday they have developed a four-phased plan to reopen.

Starting June 8, GRPL will enter Phase I. During this phase, people can return books to outside book drops. Returned material will be heat treated and quarantined for 72 hours to prevent the spread of germs and other contaminants. Patrons will not be charged fines for overdue material. Essential staff will return to buildings starting June 15 for training and preparing for Phase II.

Phase II launches on June 29 with the new curbside holds pick up service, GRPL To Go. Library patrons will be able to place up to 25 holds in their GRPL account and pick them up at the location of their choice.

The no-contact pick up can be done via their vehicle or walk up. Holds must be placed in advance and a patron will be contacted when they are ready for pick up. Patrons who had holds that were not picked up before the quarantine will still be able to retrieve their material through this service.

The library will also offer free printing services for patrons in Phase II. Patrons will be able to submit a document through a form and the library will print it and make it available for curbside pick up. In Phases I and II, buildings will be closed to the public. A date to reopen buildings with limited services (Phase III), has yet to be determined.

Additional resources and more information on GRPL's response to COVID-19 can be found here.

