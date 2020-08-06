Grand Rapids Public Library eliminates overdue fines

According to the library, overdue fines have blocked 11,700 accounts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library announced today the decision to eliminate all overdue fines, as well as stop the accrual of future fines.

According to the library, overdue fines have blocked 11,700 accounts. These accounts have over $10 in fines each, which prohibits account holders to use digital collections or check out materials. Last year, overdue fines made up approximately .7% of the library’s budget.

“The decision to go fine free is about equity and access,” said GRPL Director John McNaughton. “Neighborhoods most impacted by library fines are also the neighborhoods with the lowest median income. Fines disproportionately affect those in the community that could use the library the most.”

In 2019, the library dropped all fines on youth material. Since then, they said they have seen a 19% increase in returns of long overdue youth materials. Now that all fines are being dropped, that number is expected to increase in all departments.

In some areas of Grand Rapids, almost 20% of residents are blocked from using the library because of fines. McNaughton hopes this new change will make the library mare accessible to the community.

“Now, more than ever, we need to make sure that everyone in the city can use their library,” McNaughton said. “The library shouldn’t be a source of stress or a burden. It should be the antithesis of that. So, if you have never used the library--welcome. If fines have been keeping you away--welcome back.”

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.