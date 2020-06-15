Grand Rapids Public Museum plans for July reopening

The museum will be open for members from July 1 through July 3, and open for the general public starting July 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Monday that it will officially reopen to the public in July.

The widely-popular Bodies Revealed exhibition will be extended until Sunday, Sept. 27.

To ensure contactless interactions at the museum, guests will now need to purchase tickets in advance using the Museum’s online ticketing system.

The museum closed it doors earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order. As the museum starts to reopen, new health and safety protocols will be in place.

“We look forward to welcoming our community back to our space after nearly four months of being closed,” said Dale Robertson, President & CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “Our team has taken many steps and precautions to limit risks associated with COVID-19 transmission in our spaces. Visitors will see new procedures, including at the Museum’s entry, and throughout our exhibition spaces.”

New safety protocols include increased cleaning efforts, removal of high-touch point areas and signage to encourage social distancing.

Guests and workers will also be asked to wear face coverings, unless an individual is medically unable to tolerate them.

This summer, museum exhibits will include Bodies Revealed, TOYS! and Wild Connections.

