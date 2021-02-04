Grand Rapids Public Museum to hold sensory friendly event

The GRPM will have fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other materials available for checkout at the front desk.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In recognition of World Autism Awareness Day, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has partnered with Hope Network to provide a Sensory Friendly Museum Night on April 22.

The event will adapt lighting and audio to create a low-sensory experience for those with autism or other sensory processing needs. Through a partnership with KultureCity, the GRPM will have fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other materials available for checkout at the front desk.

“The Museum strives to create inclusive experiences for all visitors, including being both physically and cognitively accessible,” said Dale Robertson, President & CEO of the GRPM. “We are pleased to partner with Hope Network again to allow families to explore the Museum in a low sensory environment."

Visitors will be able to see Sean Kenney's Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks and the Chaffee Planetarium's Subatomic: Detecting the Unseen. This show will also be adapted to be sensory friendly.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the planetarium show beginning at 6 p.m. Preregistration is required. Additional information and registration can be found here.

