Grand Rapids public pools excited to open with a full staff of lifeguards

All of the city's pools and splash pads will open for the season on June 9th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the first day of summer on the horizon, Grand Rapids public pools are set to open for the season soon. While some cities have struggled to hire enough lifeguards to operate their pools, Grand Rapids hasn't had that issue.

Today, Briggs Park Pool is empty. But come Friday, the closed sign will be off of the door and splashes will be heard throughout the neighborhood.

"We're looking forward to having all pools open," says David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation.

And despite many cities across the country are having a hard time finding lifeguards, in Grand Rapids, things are going swimmingly.

"We are seeing a higher number of employees coming to work for us," says Marquardt.

He believes there are a couple reasons why lifeguard applications have gone up.

First off, the job pays more than the state's minimum wage.

"No matter your experience, we're starting out at $14 an hour," says Marquardt.

And on top of that, the city pays for new lifeguards to go through training and certification, whereas other programs often make applicants pay for it themselves.

"We're lowering that barrier for people to come into this job for the first time," says Marquardt. "And I think we're seeing great success once again this season."

Hiring success that allows the pools to remain open the entire season.

"We've got them staffed in the way already where we'll have all of our pools operational seven days a week," says Marquardt.

Grand Rapids has three public pools at Briggs Park, MLK Park and Richmond Park. They open this Friday, June 9th, and will be through August 19th.

The city's splash pads also open on June 9th, but stay open longer, through September 10th.

Despite being fully staffed, there are a few part-time lifeguard positions still open. You can apply by clicking here.

