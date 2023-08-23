Grand Rapids Public Schools announces early dismissals Thursday

The half days are due to the heat index temperatures reaching into the upper 90s. Some GRPS schools are still without air conditioning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced early dismissals on Thursday due to extreme heat.

Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby says the half days are due to the heat index temperatures reaching into the upper 90s.

“With the humidity and air temperatures in the forecast tomorrow, it will simply be too warm in some of our buildings as we move into the afternoon,” Dr. Roby said. “It’s a difficult call to make so early in the school year but when temperatures reach such high levels it raises a safety concern.”

Most GRPS schools do have air condition, but some are still without. As many families have students in multiple different schools, school leadership said it's best to let students out early.

All afternoon and evening activities in the school system are cancelled, as well. The district offices will remain open.

All afternoon and evening activities in the school system are cancelled, as well. The district offices will remain open.

