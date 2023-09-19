Grand Rapids Public Schools employee dies after getting pinned under riding lawnmower

No children were present at the time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids Public Schools employee is dead after an accident on the job.

It happened just after noon Tuesday at Brigg's Field, an athletic facility owned and maintained by the district.

A district spokesperson says the employee died after being pinned under a riding lawnmower. No children were present at the time.

Their name will not be released at this time. Family and close coworkers have been notified.

“We are devastated by this loss, and we are working with our crisis response personnel to ensure support is available for anyone who needs it,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

“In this difficult time, please keep our colleague's family at work and at home in your thoughts.”

Police are investigating this incident.

