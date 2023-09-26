Grand Rapids Public Schools honors and remembers staff member

DeLano was laid to rest Tuesday, Sept. 26. Grand Rapids Public Schools shared that a processional of GRPS team members showed up to honor his life.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mike DeLano, 59, was mowing with a riding lawn mower in Brigg's Park when the mower fell over a retaining wall and pinned him under.

Witnesses and first responders attempted to save him, but were unsuccessful.

DeLano was laid to rest Tuesday, Sept. 26. Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) shared that a processional of GRPS team members showed up to honor his life and support his family.

DeLano worked for GRPS for just under two years. He's remembered as a kind man and a dedicated employee.

“That man would do anything for anybody. He never quit smiling. He gave you 100% every day… I can’t think of anyone that wouldn’t have loved Mike. He was just that kind of guy,” said Brad Bennett, who was Mr. DeLano’s supervisor. “Mike loved to mow… He was so proud of everything that he did. When he got done he loved to show it off.”

“There’s certain people that you look forward to seeing… He was always in a good mood,” said John Schutz, a painter on the GRPS facilities team. “He kind of led me to believe that this was the best job he had ever had… He was super proud to be working here.”

