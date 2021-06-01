Grand Rapids Public Schools kick off the district's first in-person graduation ceremonies since the start of the pandemic

91 Ottawa Hills seniors walked the stage and about 550 more will follow through Thursday from five other schools in the district.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been two years since Grand Rapids Public Schools Students have had this opportunity -- lining up with each other in person to celebrate graduation.

Ottawa Hills High School seniors were up first in a week-long stretch of graduation ceremonies at Houseman Field, and Daniel Flores-Fuentes says being here was a lot to take in.

"After the virtual learning stuff, seeing everyone here in one place is a little discombobulating, but I'm feeling good," he says.

Daniel learned virtually for the last year, and after experiencing those challenges, he's happy to get this tradition right. He believes he and his classmates now have a shared experience after going through the pandemic during their senior year.

"I feel like it's definitely built our resiliency to the world because we had to go through something so hard so young, so I feel like we're more prepared for world," he says.

As for those cheering on their graduates in the stands, more guests were allowed to come because of updated state health guidance which eliminated capacity limits on outdoor venues. Students were given six tickets instead of just two because of this change.

Seniors Morgan Moody and Emerine Mukawera were excited to hear their family's cheers.

"It's so rewarding (because for) four years of your life you're working for this moment," Morgan says.

"And it's like a one time thing," Emerine says.

The ceremony is extra special since they were worried this might not even happen. So when they heard the news, they were relieved.

"It was like a weight off my shoulders," Morgan says.

