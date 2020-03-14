Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed until Sunday, April 12th because of the statewide mandated closure of all public and private schools until April 5th. The following week of April 3-12 is spring break.

The school will also be offering meal pick-up sites around Grand Rapids so that students will still be fed. Several meal sites will be opened. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meals will be a combination breakfast/lunch and are available for all students 18 years of age and younger. It is not limited to GRPS students.

Starting Monday, March 16, there will be four sites open: New Faith Temple (1701 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507), San Juan Diego Academy (1650 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509), Creston Plaza Apartments (1080 Creston Plaza NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503), and Campau Commons (821 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503).

Starting Tuesday, March 17, three additional sites will be opening at Hope Academy (240 Brown St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507), Sibley Elementary (943 Sibley St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504), and Ottawa Hills High School (2055 Rosewood SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506).

These are subject to change and additional sites may be added the school said in a release.

GRPS is also temporarily opening school on March 16th from 10:00 a.m. to noon and 4:00-6:00 p.m. so that parents, guardians and staff can collect any personal belongings.

The school says it is developing remote student learning opportunities that should be available next week.

More stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.