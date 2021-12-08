Grand Rapids Public Schools now requiring masks for students, staff indoors

Regardless of age or vaccination status, everyone is required to wear a mask indoors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has mandated masks to be worn indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, parents supporting and opposing masking in schools held a rally outside the Kent County Health Department.

The health department said they would not mandate masks in school districts but strongly encouraged the safety measure.

The CDC lists Kent County in the “substantial risk” category, which is the second-highest risk level for the spread of the virus.

Based on the latest guidance, GRPS will now require all PK-12 students, staff, and visitors to wear a mask indoors.

The only exception to that rule is students and staff who have medical conditions that impede their ability to wear a mask.

This new indoor universal masking requirement starts on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and will be revisited on or before Sept. 20.

