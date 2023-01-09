Where does Grand Rapids rank on the 'Bed Bug Cities List'?

Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey.

Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area.

Grand Rapids is ranked 12th, moving down one spot from last year.

Chicago remains the #1 city on the list for the third year in a row.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control,” said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist.

Here is Orkin's top 50 bug cities list:

Chicago New York (+1) Philadelphia (-1) Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4) Los Angeles (+7) Detroit (-2) Indianapolis (-1) Baltimore (-3) Washington, D.C. (-2) Columbus, OH (-1) Champaign, IL (+2) Grand Rapids, MI (-1) Cincinnati (-3) Charlotte (+1) Denver (+2) Atlanta (-2) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-1) Pittsburgh (+2) Charleston, W.V. (+3) Raleigh-Durham (+4) Flint, MI (+2) San Francisco (-3) Norfolk, VA (+2) Greenville, SC (-3) St. Louis (-7) Richmond, VA Youngstown (+10) South Bend, IN (+5) Buffalo, NY (-1) Knoxville (-1) Cedar Rapids, MI (-1) Omaha, NE (-5) Nashville (+1) Dayton, OH (-2) Ft. Wayne, IN (+1) Harrisburg (+6) Davenport (-2) Toledo (-7) Seattle (+5) Milwaukee (-2) Tampa (-1) Lansing, MI (+6) Greensboro, N.C. Houston (-3) Miami (-6) Lexington, KY (+1) Orlando (-1) Peoria (-3) Louisville, KY (-3) Lincoln, NE

Orkin encourages travelers to watch for signs of bed bugs while on the road or having guests visit.

“Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding," Hottel said. 'Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended.”

Bed bugs typically are 3/16 inch long and are red to dark brown in color, Orkin says. They're mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans.

They can travel from place to place with ease, clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings.

Here are proactive tips Orkin recommends for homeowners and travelers to prevent bed bugs:

At Home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames. Inspect when you move in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home.

During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P. to inspect for bed bugs:

S urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

L ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

E levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest places are in the bathroom or on counters.

E xamine your luggage carefully while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Always store luggage away from the bed.

P lace all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 30-45 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

