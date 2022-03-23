Grand Rapids to receive $1.5 million in funding for public safety and infrastructure projects

The funding will be used on three different key projects in the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is set to receive $1.5 million in federal funding for public safety and infrastructure projects from the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The funding will be divided into three key projects in the Grand Rapids area: Cure Violence, Mental Health Crisis Co-Response, and rebuilding César E. Chávez Avenue SW – formerly Grandville Avenue SW.

“We’re very appreciative of the continued support and engagement by our elected leaders in Congress,” said Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington. “Sen. Peters, Sen. Stabenow, and Congressman Meijer understand the challenges and opportunities facing our City and their support in securing this funding reinforces their commitment to a shared vision for a community that is safe, prosperous, and successful.”

Cure Violence will receive $600,000 of the funding to provide continued support for the proven, community-based violence reduction program. The funding was secured for this program by Rep. Peter Meijer.

Mental Health Crisis Co-Response will receive $180,000 of funding to support the implementation of a crisis intervention team that consists of a trained officer and trained mental health professional to respond to calls where a mental health crisis exists. The funding for this program was identified by Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

The remaining $700,000 of funding will go towards the infrastructure project of rebuilding César E. Chávez Avenue SW.

