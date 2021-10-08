Grand Rapids requiring employees to wear masks, asks visitors to do the same

When receiving a service, city employees may also request that an individual wear a mask or provide proper social distancing space.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is now requiring employees to wear masks indoors, officials announced Wednesday morning. They’re asking visitors of the city to do the same.

The mandate was made in response to the rise of the Delta variant. It goes towards all employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement goes into effect today. City Manager Mark Washington signed an administrative order, stating masks are mandatory for workers in indoor areas where six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Employees are also required to wear protective face coverings at public meetings. Community members attending the meetings or visiting city buildings will be asked to wear masks, as well. If needed, there will be masks provided.

When receiving a service, city employees may request that an individual wear a mask or provide proper social distancing space.

“Data indicates that well over 90% of recent COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization are among those who have not been vaccinated,” said Washington.

“Our primary concern is with the health and safety of our employees and those we serve. We continue to encourage vaccination among the workforce as the single best protective measure to ensure this is possible.”

The order will be effective until Oct. 14, or until Kent County is no longer classified as a “substantial” risk area or higher for COVID-19.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.