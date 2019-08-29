GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has launched a new community notification system that will alert area residents in real-time of emergency situations.

GRPD says the mass communication hub is offered through Nixle. More than 8,000 government agencies, fire departments, schools and hospitals across the country already use Nixle.

Community members may register for this free service by:

Texting “GrandRapids” to 888777 from one’s mobile phone

Texting a ZIP code to 888777 from one’s mobile phone for notifications specific to that ZIP code

Clicking HERE to sign up and customize their user profile based on the type, times and ways they want to receive the alerts – available via text, email, online and social media

“The world is constantly changing, and we need to adapt the ways in which we communicate with our community,” Deputy Chief David Kiddle said. “These alerts allow us to reach a greater number of people, especially in an emergency situation.”

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.