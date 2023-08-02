Grand Rapids community leaders lay out equity framework for restoration of Grand River corridor

Black Voices at the River was the second community event to talk about redeveloping the area with everyone in mind.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders in Grand Rapids say there needs to be more inclusion of diverse voices in the restoration planning of the Grand River corridor.

Black Voices at the River was the second event to talk about a document written by stakeholders in the community. They hope to redevelop the Grand River corridor with everyone in mind.

"This document is a community-led, credible and implementable strategy for achieving greater regional equity in conjunction with pending investments into the Grand River corridor," Daniel Tellalian with Angel City Advisors says.

The Grand River Network, a new non-profit organization, laid out their vision for a more inclusive and accessible Grand River corridor Wednesday night. It's called the River Equity Framework Document.

"Right now, that framework is in its final draft. We're kind of shopping it around, we're getting the final edits, and just metrics down," Equity Analyst in the Grand Rapids Office of Equity and Engagement Ciarra C. Adkins, JD says.

The framework outlines six goals for the area: equitable economic development, accessibility to the river, an inviting and inclusive river, a health community and waterway, supported and engaged youth, and accountability for decision-makers in charge.

The first goal on economic development outlines several ways to include Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as low-income and underemployed communities.

"We know that our communities of color are being left behind when it comes to development projects, engagement contracts, the outdoor industry as a whole," Adkins says. "So, we have opportunity here to lead with equity, we can mirror the city's strategic plan of inclusion, accountability, innovation and making sure that this project is a catalyst to really follow what we're seeing we want to see as a first class international city."

One of the earlier projects to kick off development of the Grand River corridor is the Lyons Street Square Project, with newly-approved permits from EGLE. Construction can begin as soon as they get the final go-ahead from FEMA.

That project includes more accessibility and walkability, as well as new pavers and a new gazebo.

"Historically, water is already always been a gathering place for community. And that's really what this is going to represent. For us here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan, it's going to be a gathering spot for us," Brad Mathis, Vice President for Community Development and Inclusion with Rockford Construction, says.

Soon, the Grand River Network will look for adoption of this document by the city and other stakeholders.

"We got a beautiful edifice. And hopefully, you got great people trying to develop down here," Paul Mayhue, former Kent County Commissioner, says.

The hosts of the event encouraged everyone to attend upcoming planning sessions for the Grand Rapids Community Master Plan, which will include discussions of the Grand River restoration.

There are three events on February 21, 22 and 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at various schools in Grand Rapids.

