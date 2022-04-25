Major construction project underway on I-96 in Grand Rapids near M-6

MDOT officials said drivers should pack their patience and find an alternative route.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a major construction project underway in Kent County, and drivers should expect delays traveling through the area for the next seven months.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is rebuilding two miles of I-96 between Whitneyville Avenue and Thornapple River Drive, which is between 36th Street and just past M-6.

They are starting on the eastbound lanes for the first phase of this project. So, the on ramps to I-96 from 36th street and the M-6 going east towards Lansing and Detroit are closed. Officials said those ramps will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

MDOT officials said drivers should pack their patience and find an alternative route.

"It's gonna be congested," said Nick Schirripa, a spokesperson with MDOT. "You're taking something like that, and you're pinching it all down in a one lane, in each direction is going to be slow."

Schirripa added, "It's going to be congested. It'll probably be congested all year, just add a few minutes for your trip, and plan on going a little bit slower, especially in those morning and evening commute times, those peak times. (And) plan on adding a few more minutes to the drive."

This project will continue through November of this year, barring any delays. They'll work on the eastbound lanes through July and then work on the westbound lanes for phase two of this project.

Schirripa said people need to take their time as they travel through the construction zone.

"Work zones are tight places," Schirripa said. "They're tight, tight spots. (So) reduce your speed and keep your your focus really on your driving. Not just for the benefit of those driving around you, but also for the benefit of the crews working around you."

Schirripa went on to say, "We all really want to just make it home safely in the evening to our families, whether we're driving or working in those work zones. So, eliminate your distractions, reduce your speed and really focus on getting through those work zones safely."

Some alternate routes you can take are: Kaft Road SE, Patterson Avenue SE or East Paris Avenue SE to 28th street and then onto the easbound exit ramp to I-96.

