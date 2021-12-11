Multiple injured in rollover crash in GR

One of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicle, police say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle rollover crash in the area of Turner Avenue NW and Leonard Street.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on southbound US-131. One of the victims had to be extricated from their vehicle, and both parties were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Units from the Grand Rapids Police Department remained on the scene until the accident was cleaned up.

