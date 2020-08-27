Suspect in custody in deadly Grand Rapids shooting

The victim showed up to the hospital and died a short time later.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side overnight.

According to Grand Rapids Police, around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to Butterworth Hospital after a shooting victim arrived.

The victim, identified only as a 21-year-old man, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle he arrived to the hospital in and was shot by another passenger in the same vehicle. The suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.